SHORT Jim (Edinburgh, formerly Paisley)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 15, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Marion and much loved father to Allan and Gordon. Dearly missed by his grandchildren Alec, Frank, Dan, Joanne and Eve and his great-grandson Ronnie. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley.
If there's an other world, he lives in bliss,
If there is none, he made the best of this.
Published in The Scotsman on May 21, 2020
