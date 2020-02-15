|
|
|
TAYLOR Joan Barbara (nee Primmer) (Edinburgh)
Died very peacefully, on February 3, 2020, at Edinburgh Erskine Home. Loving wife of the late Lt Col H. D. G. Taylor, R.S. Adored mother of David, Anne, Charles and the late Hugo. Mother-in-law to Ian and Jackie.
Loved by all her grandchildren and great grandson. Celebration of Joan's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Lutton Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9PE, at
11 am, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Please wear bright clothes.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2020