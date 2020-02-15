Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Barbara (Primmer) TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Joan Barbara (Primmer) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Joan Barbara (nee Primmer) (Edinburgh)
Died very peacefully, on February 3, 2020, at Edinburgh Erskine Home. Loving wife of the late Lt Col H. D. G. Taylor, R.S. Adored mother of David, Anne, Charles and the late Hugo. Mother-in-law to Ian and Jackie.
Loved by all her grandchildren and great grandson. Celebration of Joan's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Lutton Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9PE, at
11 am, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Please wear bright clothes.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -