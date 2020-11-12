Home

Joan STEPHENSON

Joan STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON Joan Marguerite
(née Witney) (Elsrickle, South Lanarkshire)
On November 7, 2020, Joan in her 88th year, loving wife of the late John Edwin (Ted) and elder sister of Patricia and Brian. Fondly remembered by her stepdaughter Margot with her husband Jonathan, their children Katherine and Simon with spouses Daniel and Linda and their grandchildren Ethan, Thomas, Fearne and Mabel. Much loved aunt of Sara, Melissa and Richard with his wife Claire. Cherished great-aunt of Amy, Ross, Matthew, Jessica and Callum. Sadly missed by her cousins and many dear friends. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation. Due to current restrictions, those wishing to participate in the funeral service are asked respectfully to contact and obtain further details from William Purves, Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2020
