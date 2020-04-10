Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jock ALLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jock ALLISON

Notice Condolences

Jock ALLISON Notice
ALLISON Jock (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on April 3, 2020, in the wonderful care of the staff at Strachan House, aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Chris, cherished father of Margery and Colin, much loved grandpa to Andrew, Lauren and Martin and great-grandpa to Lucy, Lewis, Emily and Paul. British All-Round Cycling Champion 1945. Former member of Niddrie and Whitehouse and Grange Bowling Clubs and latterly a keen scrabble player. Private funeral due to the current restrictions.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -