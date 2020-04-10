|
ALLISON Jock (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on April 3, 2020, in the wonderful care of the staff at Strachan House, aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Chris, cherished father of Margery and Colin, much loved grandpa to Andrew, Lauren and Martin and great-grandpa to Lucy, Lewis, Emily and Paul. British All-Round Cycling Champion 1945. Former member of Niddrie and Whitehouse and Grange Bowling Clubs and latterly a keen scrabble player. Private funeral due to the current restrictions.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 10, 2020