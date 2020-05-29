|
ANDERSON John Barrie (Tyninghame)
Barrie passed away, extremely peacefully in his sleep, at home, during Sunday night, May 24, 2020, after a long illness. Loving and much loved husband of Alma, father of Graham, Neil and Keith and grandpa to his seven grandchildren who will all miss him deeply. Due to current restrictions there will be a private cremation. It was his wish that instead of flowers he would wish donations to be made to Kidney Research. This can be done by sending cheques to Edinburgh & Lothian Health Foundation at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, clearly marked to go to Kidney Research.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2020