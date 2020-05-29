Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

John ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON John Barrie (Tyninghame)
Barrie passed away, extremely peacefully in his sleep, at home, during Sunday night, May 24, 2020, after a long illness. Loving and much loved husband of Alma, father of Graham, Neil and Keith and grandpa to his seven grandchildren who will all miss him deeply. Due to current restrictions there will be a private cremation. It was his wish that instead of flowers he would wish donations to be made to Kidney Research. This can be done by sending cheques to Edinburgh & Lothian Health Foundation at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, clearly marked to go to Kidney Research.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -