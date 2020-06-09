Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ANDERSON

Notice

John ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON John Barrie (Tyninghame)
Died May 25, 2020
Alma and family would like to thank William Main, Funeral Director and celebrant Margery Bambrick for the dignified and caring way in which they carried out Barrie's funeral. Much gratitude to his consultants, doctors, NHS staff and carers who looked after him so well. Thanks to all friends for their kind sentiments and support. Finally, we are indebted to the young donor of his kidney (which he had for 27 years) who extended and improved his life until his latest illnesses took over.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -