ANDERSON John Barrie (Tyninghame)
Died May 25, 2020
Alma and family would like to thank William Main, Funeral Director and celebrant Margery Bambrick for the dignified and caring way in which they carried out Barrie's funeral. Much gratitude to his consultants, doctors, NHS staff and carers who looked after him so well. Thanks to all friends for their kind sentiments and support. Finally, we are indebted to the young donor of his kidney (which he had for 27 years) who extended and improved his life until his latest illnesses took over.
