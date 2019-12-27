|
|
|
RORKE Prof John, CBE (Barnton, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on December 19, 2019, Jack, aged 96 years, beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Lesley and Janette and wonderful papa and great-papa to his 5 granddaughters and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private family cremation followed by a service at Cramond Kirk, on Monday, January 6, at 12.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for Age Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 27, 2019