Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John COUTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John COUTTS

Notice Condolences

John COUTTS Notice
COUTTS John (Iain) David, FRICS (Chirnside / Edinburgh)
Fly fisher extraordinaire, dashing consort to Jessie Turner, much loved brother of the late Elizabeth-Anne and Edna, kind uncle to Angela, Emma and Claire, great-uncle to Hugo, Amelie and Harris, Sarah's favourite country gent, David and Helen's designated passenger, Alice's lifelong champion and best pal to wee Callum.
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 26, 2020, following a recent stroke. John's funeral will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, regrettably by invitation only. No flowers, donations to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -