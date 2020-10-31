|
|
|
COUTTS John (Iain) David, FRICS (Chirnside / Edinburgh)
Fly fisher extraordinaire, dashing consort to Jessie Turner, much loved brother of the late Elizabeth-Anne and Edna, kind uncle to Angela, Emma and Claire, great-uncle to Hugo, Amelie and Harris, Sarah's favourite country gent, David and Helen's designated passenger, Alice's lifelong champion and best pal to wee Callum.
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 26, 2020, following a recent stroke. John's funeral will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, regrettably by invitation only. No flowers, donations to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 31, 2020