DILLON John Arnott (Gullane / North Berwick)
John, sadly passed away, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June 5, 2020, after a short illness. Much loved husband of Jacquie, loving dad of Faye and proud papa of Torin and Mani. Dear elder brother of David, son-in-law of Barbara and brother-in-law to Hazel, Alan and Vivien, uncle to Eilidh and Mairi. Best friend of Bonnie the dog. He was a good friend and neighbour and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2020
