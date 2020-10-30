|
DUNCANSON John (Inverness)
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Broadcaster and Journalist John Duncanson came off the air. John, a much loved father, brother and grandfather, was probably best known as anchorman on Grampian Television's North Tonight. In addition, John was an actor, musician, avid motorcyclist and sailor as well as a keen advocate of all things Scottish. Given current restrictions the indoor ceremony will be for family only on Friday, November 6, at
1 pm, in the Funeral Home of John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness. Livestream available via www.johnfraserandson.com John's cortege will leave the funeral home at approximately 1.45 pm for those who wish to pay their last respects along Chapel Street. Anyone wishing to make a tribute can do so in the form of a donation to www.creativescotland.com
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 30, 2020