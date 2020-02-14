Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John HERBISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HERBISON

Notice Condolences

John HERBISON Notice
HERBISON John (Cramond, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Monday, February 3, 2020. John (retired Head of Physics,
The Mary Erskine School), devoted husband to the late Fiona Hewitt
(née Warsop) and greatest dad ever to Alice Genevieve. A celebration of John's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 3 pm, to which all family, friends, former colleagues and pupils are warmly invited. No flowers, please. A collection in aid of Cats Protection will be offered.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -