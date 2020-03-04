|
WALKER Dr John Hyslop CBE, Hon FEIS (Girvan / Gorebridge)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at The Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on February 26, 2020, with his family at his bedside, in his 91st year. John, dearly beloved husband of Jean, proud and loving dad to Gill and Jen, a dear father-in-law to Brian and a friend to Phil, devoted grandad to Emma and Rowan, a dearly loved brother to Dorothy, Winnifred, Kenneth, Norman and the late Eileen. Also, much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. John was lovingly known as
'the perfect gentleman' and will be greatly missed.
Private funeral at John's request.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 4, 2020