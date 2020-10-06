|
JONES John Aitchison (Jack) (Newstead)
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, after a short illness, Jack, aged 77 years, retired Detective Chief Inspector, Lothian and Borders Police, dearly beloved husband of Irene, dear dad of Brian, Ian and Neil, father-in-law of Susan, Rhona and Heidi and proud and loving papa and grandad to Calum, Duncan, Taylor and Taryn. A private cremation service will be held at Borders Crematorium, on Friday, October 9, at 2 pm, which will be live streamed/ webcast at www.obitus.com
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 6, 2020