McGREGOR
John MacLellan (Bisley)
Sadly passed away peacefully, after a long illness at the Kingsbury Court Nursing Home, near Bisley, on December 23, 2019, aged 79. John was born in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on July 31, 1940. After attending Glenalmond College, near Perth, John read Chemistry at
St Andrews University, following his graduation he obtained an MBA at the University of Strathclyde. Most of John's career was spent working for Shell, initially in London where he became a special constable and served for several years with distinction.
Later his career took him overseas and he spent some time in Africa and China setting up and managing Shell's training departments. Being immensely proud of his Scottish heritage he would wear highland dress wherever possible much to the delight of his overseas colleagues. Following his retirement John spent sometime back in Scotland before finally moving to Woking for the remainder of his years. John's funeral will be held at Woking Crematorium, on Thursday, February 20, at 2 pm. As there will be family flowers only, donations are invited to support Diabetes UK and Sight for Surrey. More information can be obtained from Lodge Brothers, Woking, Tel: 01483 768492 or www.lodgebros.co.uk/funeral-directors/woking. There will be an interment of John's ashes in Old Monkland Cemetery, North Lanarkshire at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020