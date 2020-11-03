Home

Very peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, John Thomson McCarron, aged 83. Beloved husband of Jean for 60 years. Loving father of John, Margaret and Kathryn and proud grandfather of Sarah, Sean and Maria. Grateful father-in-law of Roberta, Mark and Majid, dear brother of Mary. Former Principal Teacher of Chemistry and Assistant Headteacher, Perth High School and first Rector of Dunblane High School. Grateful thanks to all staff and doctors in Ward 1 PRI for their kindness and care shown to John. Private family funeral.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 3, 2020
