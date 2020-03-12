|
MILLAR John (Galashiels)
On March 10, 2020, peacefully, at Morningside Manor Care Home, Edinburgh, after a short illness that recently caused him to leave the family home in Galashiels, John Millar, devoted husband to the late Edith and much loved father to sons David and Alan and father-in-law to Jayne and Jane. Funeral service will be at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Thursday, March 19, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2020