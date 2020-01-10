Home

O'LOAN John (Jack) (Torbrex / Stirling /
formerly of Midlothian)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Jack, aged 87 years, loving husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Gerard, John and Vincent, a much loved grandad of his six grandchildren and a friend to many. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 17, at St Margaret's RC Church, Stirling, at 10 am, thereafter to St Thomas Cemetery for 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 10, 2020
