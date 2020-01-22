Home

John Ralph MACGREGOR

John Ralph MACGREGOR Notice
MACGREGOR John Ralph (Corstorphine)
At Braid Hills Care Home, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. John, beloved husband and best friend to Christine. Proud dad to Karen and Quentin, Alan and Bridget and Euan and Fiona. Proud grandad to Callum and Aoileann and Ollie our wee dog. Late of Sinclair, Campbell & Kinghorn, J & E. MacGregor, Heriots F. P. Rugby and Corstorphine Rugby Club and Scoutmaster of the 26th Midlothian Scout Group, Craigsbank. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, January 27, at 10 am. Donations, if desired, to RNIB and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 22, 2020
