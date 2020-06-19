Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John RAMSAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John RAMSAY

Notice Condolences

John RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY John Its with great sadness, suddenly but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, John Beattie, aged 70 years, of Arbroath, loving husband for 49 years of Linda, proud father of Scott and Keith, loving father-in-law of Linda and Sam. Doting granda of Jaiden-Leigh and Harley, Dear twin brother of Bill. Sincere thanks to doctors and nurses of Wards 2 & 15 of Ninewells Hospital for their kindness and care of Johnny. Funeral private.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -