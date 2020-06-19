|
RAMSAY John Its with great sadness, suddenly but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, John Beattie, aged 70 years, of Arbroath, loving husband for 49 years of Linda, proud father of Scott and Keith, loving father-in-law of Linda and Sam. Doting granda of Jaiden-Leigh and Harley, Dear twin brother of Bill. Sincere thanks to doctors and nurses of Wards 2 & 15 of Ninewells Hospital for their kindness and care of Johnny. Funeral private.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020