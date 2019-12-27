|
SLEIGH John (Oldmeldrum)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, December 20, 2019, John Anderson Sleigh (Jack), aged 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Patrick, Andrew, Philip and the late John, a dearly loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear brother. Funeral service at Meldrum Parish Church, Oldmeldrum, on Monday, December 30, at 1 pm, thereafter to the churchyard. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Medals can be worn.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 27, 2019