THOMSON John (Edinburgh)
John William Thomas Thomson, passed away peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, aged 75. John, was a very much loved and loving husband to Morven, dad to Stephen, Paul and Corrie, grandad to Dylan, Ria, Daniel and Grace and big brother to Lesley and the late Peter. Having survived many medical traumas, in the end his fight for life was not enough. John was an architect working in a few practices throughout Edinburgh, the city he loved. He will be greatly missed but survived by many. His legacy lives on in those he knew and loved but if he could pass on one bit of advice it would be to 'stick in'. John's funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 14, at 2 pm. There will be an opportunity to raise a glass to his life at the Royal Burgess Golf Club after the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020