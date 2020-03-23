|
|
|
WEBSTER John (Jack) (North East)
(Author and journalist). Peacefully, in the company of his three sons at Clarkston House Care Home, Glasgow, on March 17, 2020, aged 88. Beloved husband of the late Eden Keith, father of Geoffrey, Keith and Martin and grandfather to Jack, Sinead, Fraser, Murray, Lorn and Eden. Owing to coronavirus concerns, a private funeral will be followed at later dates by memorial services in Glasgow and Aberdeenshire, where his many friends and colleagues may pay respects and celebrate his life.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 23, 2020