|
|
|
McCONNACHIE
John Wightman (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on March 11, 2020. John, dearly beloved husband of Sandra, devoted father to Alastair, Stuart and Neil, proud and much loved grandfather of Amy, Lewis, Isla, Emilia, Daniel, Halle and Joel and loving brother of Gordon. Following a private cremation, a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Duddingston Kirk, at 11.30 am, on Friday, March 20, to which all are invited. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 16, 2020