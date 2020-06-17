Home

WILSON John Kerr (Kingsknowe)
Peacefully, at home, with his wife, on June 12, 2020, after a long illness, John, late of Longstone Travel, dearly loved husband of Freda, very happily married for 55 years. Dear friend to many. Deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel,
on Friday, June 19, at 4 pm.
Due to current restrictions it will be private. A live webcast may be viewed online at www.obitus.com
from 3:55 pm to 4:45 pm.
User name: Leqa2022
Password: 171497
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 17, 2020
