YOUNG John (Jock) (Carrington)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at home, on February 22, 2020, aged 80 years. John, beloved husband of Norma, much loved dad of Brian and Stuart, devoted grandad to Callum, Rebecca and Cerys and great-grandad to Sophie, also a dear father-in-law to Alison and Lynne. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, March 6, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of the British Lung Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2020