RAMSAY Johnny Linda, Scott and Keith wish to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy extended to them for the sudden loss of Johnny. Thanks also for the numerous cards and beautiful floral arrangements received which were overwhelming, to the very attentive staff of Wards 15 and 2 at Ninewells Hospital for their tender care, to Brenda Reid for her comforting service, to Darren Smith and staff at George Stewart Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements, to all staff at Parkgrove Crematorium, to Doctors Rait and Riaz of Springfield East Practice, to Jim Menzies for giving Johnny the final send off he deserved, to all our friends and neighbours who paid their last respects at P A F Street and the crematorium. Lastly, a special thank you to Linda and Sam for their loving support through our very sad loss.
Johnny will be sorely missed.
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2020