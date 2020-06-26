|
|
|
BIRSE Jon (Jan) Peacefully, in the tender care of nurses at St Margaret's Hospital, Auchterarder, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Jon (Jan) Birse, formerly of Arbroath. Loving and much loved husband of the late Dorothy, dear and treasured dad of Kenneth and Pamela, special grandpa of Ruth, Ian and Louise, great-grandpa of Elizabeth, James and Emily, father-in-law to Wendy and Ken, in-law to Craig, Louise and Robbie and friend to many. Sincere thanks to all staff at Kincarrathie House where he spent the last three years, to staff at PRI, Ninewells and St Margaret's who cared for him at the end. Funeral service private due to the current restrictions.
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2020