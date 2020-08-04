|
BELL Joseph Roger (Paisley)
Peacefully, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Murrayside Care Home in Edinburgh, Roger, aged 89 years, husband of the late Jeanette, much loved father to Susan, Judith and Martin and dear papa to Jemma and Euan, he will be forever missed by us all. Sadly, due to current circumstances, private funeral at Woodside, Paisley on August 7th. Donations may be made as Roger requested to SARDA Scotland. 'Go climb your beloved hills beyond the clouds now dad'.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 4, 2020