LYNN Joyanne Caroline (née Gumm) (Kelso)
Peacefully, at the Borders General Hospital, on Monday, May 18, 2020, aged 89 years, Joyanne, Kerfield Court, Kelso, adored wife of the late Vaughan Graham Lynn, much loved mother of Kathryn, mother-in-law of Michael and grandmother of Michael and Andrew. Private funeral service. Family flowers only, but online donations can be made to the
Royal National Lifeboat Association,
via the announcements page at www.kylebrothers.co.uk
Published in The Scotsman on May 25, 2020
