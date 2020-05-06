Home

DUNCAN Joyce (nee Cunningham) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at Northcare Manor, on April 28, 2020, aged 83. Beloved wife of Douglas, much loved mum to Gillian and Rhona, dear mother-in-law to John and Brent and cherished by her grandchildren James, Jack, Nicole, Ross and Ben. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will take place on May 13, at Mortonhall Crematorium. We would ask all who knew Joyce to remember her in their own way on that day.
A fitting celebration of her life will be held later with family and friends.
Published in The Scotsman on May 6, 2020
