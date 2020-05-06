|
DUNCAN Joyce (nee Cunningham) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at Northcare Manor, on April 28, 2020, aged 83. Beloved wife of Douglas, much loved mum to Gillian and Rhona, dear mother-in-law to John and Brent and cherished by her grandchildren James, Jack, Nicole, Ross and Ben. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will take place on May 13, at Mortonhall Crematorium. We would ask all who knew Joyce to remember her in their own way on that day.
A fitting celebration of her life will be held later with family and friends.
Published in The Scotsman on May 6, 2020