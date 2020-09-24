Home

Joyce NEIL

NEIL Joyce Hay MacKenzie
(nee Braidwood) (Stirling)
Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, Denny, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, Joyce Hay MacKenzie (nee Braidwood), aged 78 years, of Stirling, devoted, loving and caring mum of Calum, Michael and their partners Francesca and Jillian, a treasured gran to Angus, Alfie and Hamish, loving companion of Peter and a sadly missed sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Due to current restrictions the funeral service will be private.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2020
