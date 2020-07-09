Home

Peacefully, at Queen's Bay Lodge Care Home, on July 3, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric Grainger, dear elder sister to Aileen, Eric and the late Elsie, much loved mum of Erica, Kathryn and Kenny, beloved grandma of Alistair, Kirsty, Rachel, Cameron and Calum and cherished great-grandma of Holly, Fraser, Jacob, Harry and Grace. June will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Private funeral due to current restrictions. In place of flowers, donations to Crossreach may be given via http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neil-clark29
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2020
