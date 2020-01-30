|
HAY Kathleen (formerly Carlops / Thurso)
Peacefully, in Bayview House Care Home, Thurso, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Kathleen (Kath) formerly of Carlops and Thurso. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, much loved ma of Penny, Matthew and the late Lisa. A dear mother-in-law and a loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service within Ormlie Lodge Service Rooms, Ormlie Road, Thurso, on Monday, February 3, service commencing at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 30, 2020