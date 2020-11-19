|
KNOWLES Kathleen Mary Earner (Silverknowes)
Peacefully, at home, Kath passed away, on November 12, 2020, with her family by her bedside, holding her hand. Kath was the precious daughter of the late Jessie and Wallace Campbell, loving wife of Robert, best mum in the world to Mike and Chris, special nanan to Jessica and Ella-May, much loved sister of John and Michael and great friend to many. We are all heartbroken. You lit up all of our lives.
You will never be forgotten. The funeral is private but shall be streamed live. Please contact Chris on [email protected] for details of how to attend the live stream.
Nov. 19, 2020