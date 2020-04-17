|
YOUNG Kathleen (Kath)
(nee Leslie) (Barnton)
Peacefully, at home on April 14, 2020, aged ninety-nine years. Beloved wife of the late Len, much-loved mum of Hilary, Lesley, and the late Valerie. Nana to Stephen, Morven, Nicola and Michael, and great-grandmother to Carlos, Oscar, Tom, Kate, Josh, Zac and Hope.
The family would like to record their thanks to the NHS, and especially, the team from Home-Help-Me-Care, for their skill, love and care, and also to the Reverend Dr Russell Barr.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 17, 2020