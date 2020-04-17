Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (nee Leslie) (Kath) YOUNG

Notice

Kathleen (nee Leslie) (Kath) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Kathleen (Kath)
(nee Leslie) (Barnton)
Peacefully, at home on April 14, 2020, aged ninety-nine years. Beloved wife of the late Len, much-loved mum of Hilary, Lesley, and the late Valerie. Nana to Stephen, Morven, Nicola and Michael, and great-grandmother to Carlos, Oscar, Tom, Kate, Josh, Zac and Hope.
The family would like to record their thanks to the NHS, and especially, the team from Home-Help-Me-Care, for their skill, love and care, and also to the Reverend Dr Russell Barr.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -