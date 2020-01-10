|
HENDERSON Kay (Tyninghame / Dunbar)
Peacefully, at Lammermuir House Care Home, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Kay, wife of the late Bill, dearly loved mother of Willie, Daf and Patsi, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of her nine grandsons and eleven great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse, TD14 5TP, on Thursday, January 16, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
