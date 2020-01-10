Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kay HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Kay HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Kay (Tyninghame / Dunbar)
Peacefully, at Lammermuir House Care Home, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Kay, wife of the late Bill, dearly loved mother of Willie, Daf and Patsi, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of her nine grandsons and eleven great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse, TD14 5TP, on Thursday, January 16, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -