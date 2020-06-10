|
ADAMS Keith Steven (Edinburgh)
With great sadness, we announce the loss of Keith, aged 71 years, who died peacefully at home on May 27, 2020. Born in Birmingham, he made Edinburgh his home. Having retired, after many years in IT work, he attended university, gained his degree and lived a life that embodied another's last words - "It's all been rather lovely really". We will miss you..... Dawn, Lucy, Simon, Brian, Lyla, Austin and many other family members and friends. In the current circumstances, there will be a private funeral and cremation. We will 'gather' in the future when that's possible.
Published in The Scotsman on June 10, 2020