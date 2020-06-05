Home

ANDERSON Keith (Haddington)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Friday, May 22, 2020, Keith, devoted and much loved husband of Kathleen, dearly loved father to Stephen, Brian and the late Gillian, father-in-law to Stephanie and Karen and loved brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Due to the current circumstances, a small gathering of close family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11 at
11 am. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later date and an announcement will be made at that time.
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2020
