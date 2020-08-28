|
|
|
BIRSE Kenneth (Ken) In the tender care of the lovely staff at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth and surrounded by his family, Kenneth (Ken), son of the late Jon (Jan) and Dorothy Birse, of Arbroath, peacefully slipped away, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a mercifully short illness. Ken leaves wife Wendy, children Ruth and Ian, grandchildren Elizabeth, James and Emily, sister Pamela, children in law Craig and Louise and niece Louise. We thank all our wonderful friends and family who have been, and continue to be, such a support to us, the Cornhill Team, Ward 32 and Macmillan staff at Ninewells.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2020