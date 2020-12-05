|
INGLIS Kenneth (Gelston, Castle Douglas)
Peacefully, on December 1, 2020, Ken Inglis. Much loved husband to Jean and a devoted father to his four sons. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service on December 14, will be private although a memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of Ken, donations for Merse House may be sent to Ian Bendall Funeral Directors, New Market Street, Castle Douglas. DG7 1HY.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 5, 2020