|
|
|
JOHNSTON Kenneth Stewart RAIS (KSJ) (Stirling)
Died peacefully, at home, aged 79, surrounded by his loving family on November 10, 2020. Much loved husband of Cathy, father of Leigh and Gabby, grandfather of James, Eilidh, Hannah and Beth, in-law to the Whittam's, Lamont's, Carlyon's and Beaton's, uncle to Johannes and Imogen and friend to many.
One of the good guys who lived life well,
And wove himself into the many lives that he touched. A private Covid-19 restricted service will take place on November 20, at 11 am. Please think of him wherever you are. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to Strathcarron Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support, or Marie Curie, all of whom supported him in his final illness.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 17, 2020