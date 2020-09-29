|
MAIN Kenneth Russell (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 22, 2020, at Murrayside Care Home, Edinburgh. Ken, originally of Melrose, beloved husband to Mary, cherished father to Catherine and Helen, dear brother to Alastair and much loved grandfather to Leonie, Gabriel and Giorgia. A small funeral will take place on October 1, at 11.30 am, at Hundy Mundy Burial Ground, Girrick, Kelso. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 29, 2020