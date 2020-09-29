Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth MAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth MAIN

Notice Condolences

Kenneth MAIN Notice
MAIN Kenneth Russell (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 22, 2020, at Murrayside Care Home, Edinburgh. Ken, originally of Melrose, beloved husband to Mary, cherished father to Catherine and Helen, dear brother to Alastair and much loved grandfather to Leonie, Gabriel and Giorgia. A small funeral will take place on October 1, at 11.30 am, at Hundy Mundy Burial Ground, Girrick, Kelso. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -