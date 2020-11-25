|
|
|
PURVES Kenneth (Galashiels)
Peacefully, on November 20, 2020, in the care of St Andrews Nursing Home. Kenneth, dearest loving husband of Margaret (nee Hislop), loving dad, father-in-law and friend to Janet and Neil, Stuart and Julie and Matthew and Anne. Proud and adored papa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions funeral private, no flowers please, but donations, if desired to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2020