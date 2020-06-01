Home

THOMSON Kenneth Robertson (Dalkeith / Edinburgh)
Peacefully and unexpectedly, at home, on May 21, 2020, Kenneth, dearly beloved husband of Alison and valued friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed by all. A private service will take place with a celebration of his life to follow at a later date. Family flowers only but donations to the Ken Thomson Memorial Fund for the benefit of young people in South East Scotland Scouts would be appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on June 1, 2020
