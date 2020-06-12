|
|
|
Millar Kirsteen Lindsay
(née Carnegie) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at Cramond Residence Care Home in Edinburgh, on June 9, 2020, age 92. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter for 66 years, loving mother of Alison, Neil and Alastair and the late Anne, grandmother of Rory, Lewis and Struan, mother-in-law to Michael and Jean and sister of the late Alastair. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all who knew her. Private cremation for immediate family only. No flowers please at this time. We hope to commemorate her life with all family and friends in due course.
Published in The Scotsman on June 12, 2020