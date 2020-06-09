Home

LINKLATER Kristin (Orkney)
The family and friends of Kristin Linklater are sad to announce her death, at the age of 84, at Housegarth, Quoyloo, Orkney, in the early hours of Friday, June 5, 2020. An inspirational writer, teacher of voice and Shakespeare, she helped a generation of performers, artists and people from all walks of life, to free their natural voice. A private family funeral will take place at The Kristin Linklater Voice Centre, on Thursday, June 11, at 4 pm, followed by interment in Harray Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020
