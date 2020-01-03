Home

LAIDLAY Kyle (Currie / Tomich)
Suddenly, at home, 19 Beechwood Road, Inverness, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, John Watson (Kyle), aged 89 years. A former proprietor of the Hope Scott Garage, Currie and then fishery manager at Guisachan, Tomich. Funeral service on Monday, January 13, at 11 am, in Inverness Crematorium. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to the Funeral Directors, John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, tel 01463 233366.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 3, 2020
