|
|
|
KEPPIE (BRAND) Laura (Milnathort)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Laura Keppie, aged 87, beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum of Joanna and the late Steven, treasured sister to Anne, proud gran to Duncan, Stuart, Edward (T.J.) and Ben and mother-in-law to Chris and Susan,
also a dear auntie, great-auntie,
cousin and wonderful friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
funeral strictly by invitation only.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 27, 2020