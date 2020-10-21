|
|
|
MACLACHLAN Lavender Joy
(nee Todd) (Enochdhu / Marlborough)
Died peacefully, on October 13, 2020, aged 94. Devoted wife of Bill and loving mother of Mike and Lee. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother. There will be a family cremation service with a celebration of her life to follow. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations,
if desired, for Alzheimer Scotland, c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough, SN8 1LH.
Tel (01672) 512444.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 21, 2020