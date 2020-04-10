|
|
|
PEARSON Lee Christine (Islington, London)
Passed away age 67, peacefully, in hospital, after a long illness bravely born. Much loved daughter of Alan Pearson and sister of Geoffrey, of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Cremation on Thursday, April 16, at 9 am, at Golders Green West Crematorium. Her ashes will be returned to Australia to be scattered with those of her family. Donations in Lee's memory to www.stoprhinopoaching.com. Further information Sue Smith [email protected] 07980894484.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 10, 2020